KASUR - Prisoners at the Kasur District Jail are forced to drink contaminated water due to delay in installation of water filtration plant.

According to official sources, the Punjab Building Department had invited tenders for installation of a water filtration plant on the jail premises. But despite the lapse of several months, the project could not be initiated so far. Prisoners and the jail staff are afraid of falling victim to different diseases due to consumption of polluted water.

When contacted, Building Department Xen Sheikh Saleem said that the project is faced with lack of funds. He said that work will be started on the project as soon as funds are provided by the government.

ROBBERY: A man was robbed of cash and valuables in village Ghungranwala. According to the Khuddian Khas Police, Tariq was on the way back home on foot when two unidentified armed men snatched Rs20,000 and a cellphone from him. The police are investigating.