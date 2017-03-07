AHMEDPUR EAST: Prominent poet and literary figure Prof Shehzad Ahmed Khan has got 8th Master’s degree in Persian from IUB. He has also an MPhil in Urdu besides, he has got admission in Karachi University for PhD. Prof Shehzad is an author of several books and has represented Pakistan in Universal Periodic Session 2012 in Geneva, Switzerland. It is to be noted that he has obtained seven postgraduate degrees in English, Urdu, Political Science, History, Islamiyat, Pakistan Studies and Arabic from Bahauddin Zakariya

University Multan and Islamia University Bahawalpur.