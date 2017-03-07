SEOUL - North Korea said Monday it would expel Malaysia's ambassador after its own envoy was ordered out of the Southeast Asian nation, in an increasingly bitter row over the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

"The Foreign Ministry of the DPRK (North Korea) notifies that the Malaysian ambassador to the DPRK is labeled as a persona non grata... and demanded that the ambassador leave the DPRK," state news agency KCNA said, giving a 48-hour deadline.

The KCNA report came shortly after the North's ambassador Kang Chol flew home from Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia's ambassador to Pyongyang had already been recalled for consultations as the two countries traded barbs over an investigation into the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother with VX nerve agent last month.

In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's foreign ministry confirmed its ambassador to Pyongyang had been officially declared persona non grata.