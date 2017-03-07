LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly here yesterday left much of the business on agenda as incomplete quorum failed the house to proceed further at the end of the question-answer session. The House failed to take up general discussion on the next budget which formed the most important item on the government business.

The first day of the 27th session started two hours and 35 minutes beyond the stipulated time at 2pm and was adjourned after over one hour proceedings as the treasury failed to gather the minimum strength of 93 members despite the fact, Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan kept the session on the hold for around 40 minutes to let the quorum complete.

Virtually it was the question-hour or offering of Fateha at the start of the session for the martyrs of Faisal Chowk, Sehwan Sharif and Quetta suicide blasts, which took place in close succession after February 13 last and for MPA Malik Zahoor, mother of Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and mother of MPA Asif Bajwa, which featured session of the day.

The Opposition which played quite cool on the floor of the House, presented a queer show by chanting ‘go Nawaz go’ after the house had been adjourned to next day and they were making for the exit through the main gate. Led by their leader Mian Mahmudur Rashid, the Opposition came down the main stairs chanting in chorus ‘go-Nawaz-go’.

The chair called explanation from the department of communication and works when a member invited his attention to eight unanswered questions.

A member Weheed Ashgar Dogar was not satisfied with the answer when the Parliamentary secretary parliamentary communication and works Naeem Safdar Ansari said new roads in PP-224 Chechawatni have been made part of Khadime Punjab Rural Road Programme (KPRRP) whose execution has been set for the fourth phase. The questioner wondered that the district coordination committee’s role about funding the road preceded that of the department. The chair pended another question of MPA Ch Ashraf Ali Ansari when he failed to get a satisfactory answer as to which of the 18 buildings in Gujranwala have been started by the provincial committee and the district committee. JI’s Dr Waseem Akhtar raised the matter of corruption in the department where he said, official and the contractors were acting in league to rob the treasury of the public wealth and give substandard constructions. He cited the example of Khanpur Canal Hydel Power Project valuing Rs 2.25billion which failed to sustain the first flow of water and swept away. The PS said that action is being pursued against the corrupt officials under Peeda Act. The chair referred two questions to the house committee for reporting within two months when unsatisfactory answers were received on the construction of crossing signal at PP-113 Gujrat and axle loading capacity of the vehicle on the Ring Road Chiniot.

The PS had informed the house that chief minister has approved a project for setting up 12 load measurement stations and mobile weight checking system of the heavy transport to protect roads from dilapidation due to overloading. He said the Ring Road has been developed on the standard scale of eight tone per axle loading capacity. The questioner however was not satisfied with the reply.

Further proceedings of the session were adjourned till 10am on Tuesday.