ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has allowed both the host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain and channel Bol News to air their controversial show 'Aisa Nahi Chalay Ga' normally from today, but on certain conditions.

The restrictions being imposed by SC include that the anchorperson cannot conduct, distribute or broadcast any programme in private channel Bol News that amounts to hatred or disturbance of public peace.

The anchorperson also has to present the script in a USB before SC registrar office earlier and then air it so that SC could determine whether its prohibitory order was being followed or not, said an order issued by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

While concluding the proceedings, the court also warned the anchorperson of initiating contempt of court proceedings in case of violation of its orders.