MIRPUR (AJK)-The Special Communication Organisation, the official telecom services provider in AJK, has set to introduce the fast-paced domain of information technology - the 3G and 4G service in all the three districts of Mirpur division.

It has been the long-standing demand of the local internet users for swift linking with rest of the world through this latest internet service. Commanding Officer SCO Mirpur division Lt-Col Syed Ayad Hassan disclosed while talking to journalists here on Monday.

“In view of the importance of the earnest need of the fastest means of telecommunications world over, the next generation of fast-paced domain of information technology - 5G is also likely to be launched in the coming days”, he revealed.

Unveiling the so-far progress by the state-run SCO about the much-awaited arrival of swift internet service of 3G and 4G strength in AJK including Mirpur, Lt-Col Ayad said that his organisation is determined to furnish its valuable customers with all latest means of telecommunications harmonious to the need of the modern age.

The CO said that after the SCO has completed the basic assignment of designing of the 3G an 4G project, it is in the final stage of approval by the government of Pakistan. He said that the existing number of four towers would be increased to 10 towers in Mirpur division for providing 3G and 4G internet service to the consumers.

Senior SCO officials including Major Muhammad Mufeed, Media Advisor Ch Jehangeer Shehzad, Zonal Sales Head Syed Zakiul Hassan Gillani and others were also present on the occasion.

The SCO Commanding Officer continued said that his organisation is sincerely determined to furnish AJK with this much-needed and much-awaited latest mean of the IT as early as possible.

He said that with the advent of modernisation in telecommunication sector, the SCO is striving for providing its valued customers with latest quality telecom facilities at par with the national and international level. Responding to series of questions about 3G and 4G service, the Commanding officer said that his organisation is hectically working to provide all the three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher with this much-needed swift mean of the IT.

To another question, he said that in response to the rising demand for DSL (Internet) in Mirpur city, the SCO has expanded its network to accommodate maximum number of consumers seeking this fast-faced internet service.

He disclosed that only 1,800 new DSL Internet connections are granted to consumers in Mirpur city during the recent past. Rest of the pending applications for DSL internet service are being entertained gradually with the expansion of the local network, he pointed out.

To a suggestion, Lt-Col Ayad also declared to improve call centre service of the SCO, especially for the landline to ensure delivery of the swift information to the telephone users just on first dialing.