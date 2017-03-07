SARGODHA- Two minor girls and a boy died and four others sustained injuries when wall of a dilapidated house collapsed here in village Kot Ahmed Khan late the other night.

According to rescue and police sources, the incident occurred in Kot Ahmed Khan in Tehsil Sahiwal of the district.

The incident took place when children were playing in street of the village. All of sudden wall of a dilapidated house fell down over the children. Resultantly, three children - seven-year-old girl Mafia, six-year-old Fazal Abbas and five-year-old Alisha died under the debris of the wall and four others got injured critically. They were rushed to District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Sargodha where condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

Later, the dead children were buried in a local cemetery amid tears and sobs. On the other hand, the district administration has launched a probe into the incident while the Punjab government also sought a report about the incident.