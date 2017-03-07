SHEIKHUPURA-The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested an XEN and a sub-engineer in an alleged corruption scam here on Monday.

XEN Hakim Ali and Sub-Engineer Sohail Maan of the Irrigation Department, posted QB Link branch in Farooqabad were arrested while another SDO Riaz Shah also involved in the same scandal is at large so far, the ACE official said.

According to the ACE officials, the irrigation Department officials had embezzled millions of rupees through payment to their blue-eyed contractors without executing any project.

An inquiry committee comprising Irrigation Department deputy directors - Mian Khalid and Haji Hamid Sattar had found the officers guilty of the misappropriation. Later, the irrigation department referred the case to the ACE. On Monday, an ACE team arrested Hakim Ali and Sohail Maan during a raid while their accomplice SDO Riaz Shah succeeded in fleeing the scene.