Pakistan Army's two soldiers have been reported killed today in an operation against terrorists in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) mentioned.

An intelligence-based operation was being carried out by the security forces against terrorists in Swabi during which soldiers were killed.

According to the ISPR, the soldiers killed in the exchange of fire are Captain Junaid and Sepoy Amjad.

This was a part of the recently launched operation by Pakistan Army called Raddul Fasaad.

A large number of suspected terrorists have reportedly been arrested in hundreds of raids carried out by security personnel since the launch of the operation.