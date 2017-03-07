MULTAN-Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has asked the residents of Saraiki region to fully support the PPP in the next general elections and it will turn into reality the dream of Saraiki province.

“If PPP fails to give you the province, I’ll resign,” he declared while talking to media and addressing a seminar organised in connection with Saraiki Ajrak Day here at Multan Press Club on Monday. He said that the PPP got approved resolutions for the creation of Saraikii Province from national and provincial assemblies as well as bill from the senate. He suggested to the Saraiki nationalist parties to unite at one platform, saying it would produce good results. He proposed to the voters from Saraiki region to support such people in the coming general elections who are in favour of a separate province and launch movement for this purpose. He claimed that the PPP did not have two thirds majority in the parliament and therefore it failed to create the province. He said that the separate province would help eliminate deprivation from Saraiki region. He said that the rulers are the biggest hurdle in way of creation of Saraiki province.

Answering a question, he said that he supported Peshawar Zalmi to encourage the people of KPK in their fight against terrorism and extremism. He said that the youth should participate in all positive activities including sports.

Referring to extension of military courts, he said that the PPP always cooperated with the governments for the sake of peace and law and order. “We’re still doing the same and we insist that the National Action Plan should be implemented in letter and spirit,” he demanded. He said that the new date for Multan public meeting would be given very soon.

Earlier, the activists of Saraiki national parties celebrated “Saraiki Ajrak Day” to highlight the Saraiki Culture and their demand for creation of a separate province for more than 60 million people of this zone.

Various Nationalist parties and civil society organisations set aside their differences on Monday and took out rallies on Abdali Road of the ancient city of Multan to mark the day. The organisations also held separate programmes to highlight the Saraiki’s culture and sanctity of the traditional Saraiki Ajrak. Participants of these programmes wore Ajraks slung over their shoulders.