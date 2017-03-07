FAISALABAD-A seminar on “Women’s Empowerment” was held at Parveen Shakir Complex by Social Welfare Department and a non-profit organisation here on Sunday.

MNA Begum Khalida Mansoor was the chief guest while MPAs Haji Ilyas Ansari, Medeha Rana and Dr Najma Afzal participated in the seminar as guests of honour. During the seminar, tableau, skits, songs and other programmes were presented depicting the rights of the women and govt measures for their protection.

Addressing the seminar, the MNA said that the present govt had taken a number of revolutionary steps for the welfare and betterment of women. She said that the women were being brought into the mainstream of development by following the revolutionary policies and legislations had also been made for the protection of women. She emphasised upon the discouraging the conservative traditions and customs in the society to save the rights of the women for which trend of the society should be changed towards positive directions.

She appreciated the arrangements of the seminar, and said such awareness programmes should be held regularly for highlighting the women’s rights. MPAs Haji Ilyas Ansari, Madeha Rana and Dr Najma Afzal also spoke on the occasion and gave details about the legislations, policies and measures taken by the Punjab govt for the development of women. They said the govt was giving ample opportunities to women to show their capabilities in the different fields of life.

Director Social Welfare Ch Ashraf, Christina Peter and Adeel Anjum also delivered speeches on women’s empowerment. They said that the benefits of govt measures for the welfare of the women would be provided for the women folk in the far flung and backward areas.