ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Monday that he never opposed military courts but added that rights should not be denied to the accused.

He said that his party was still not opposing the military courts rather it was giving ‘suggestions’ to make the trials fair.

Addressing a news conference here, Zardari proposed a one-year extension to the military courts, which should be presided over by a sessions judge or an additional sessions judge along with a military officer.

He said the sessions judge or the additional sessions judge should be nominated by the chief justice of the province.

“The period will be for one-year from starting date. The right of a judicial review should be done by high courts under Article 199 of the constitution. The high court shall decide the case within 60 days. The accused should be produced within 24 hours before the court concerned. The accused should be supplied with grounds of arrest within 24 hours and he shall have the right to engage a counsel of his choice. Provisions of Qanoon-e-Shahadat (law of evidence) 1984 shall apply,” he said unveiling the salient points of the PPP draft for the extension to military courts.

To a question, he said, “I would not contact the government over the issue of extension to military courts as they did not care to consult us. The government should have contacted the PPP and other parties (who were opposed to the government’s draft for the extension to military courts).”

Zardari said that the PPP had reservation over the unconditional extension to military courts as they had been misused against political opponents. “They were established to try terrorists but Dr Asim Hussain was also included in that list. We are against terrorism but want a fair trial. There should not be separate laws for Sindh and other provinces. We want a permanent law,” he said.

Zardari said that the PPP was against terrorism and supported the armed forces’ operation against the menace. “We appreciate the successes of the forces against terrorism,” he said.

When asked if he would contest the much-talked about by-elections, he replied: “My chairman (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari) has given a statement on the issue. This has been decided.”

Bilawal had earlier said that the decision to contest the by-election was final but he did not give any timeframe.

Zardari had announced in December that he and Bilawal will contest the by-elections to enter the Parliament. The party has, however, been tight-lipped about the schedule.

The father and the son lead two distinct branches of the PPP but are likely to form an alliance of the PPP and the PPP parliamentarians to be eligible to contest on a similar election symbol – ‘arrow.’ The PPP otherwise has been granted the symbol of ‘two swords’ by the Election Commission of Pakistan while the PPPP has been contesting on the ‘arrow’ symbol.

When Zardari was questioned which was the real brand of the PPP – the one led by him or Bilawal – the former president said: “The PPP only has one brand. We have one symbol. We are not selling tea to speak about a brand.”

He ridiculed the government for not appointing a full-time foreign minister despite diplomatic challenges. “The foreign minister is a very important post. The government has failed to appoint a minister. I think the Prime Minister (Nawaz Sharif) fears someone from Punjab (who may be appointed as the foreign minister) can become more popular than him, so he is ignoring the demands from all quarters,” he said.

Zardari said that the government allocates budget for the roads in Punjab cities within no time but there was no money for the National Action Plan.

“We launched the Swat operation but then helped the displaced persons to settle in their areas. Our aim is to pressurise the government to implement the NAP,” he said.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost called on Zardari separately. “They discussed matters of mutual interests,” a PPPP statement said.

PPP chief Bilawal also held meetings with party leaders from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Leaders from three divisions - Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Mardan – attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Bilawal said that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government had claimed to bring change but was instead “victimising Workers Welfare Boards employees of the province.”

“The provincial government is also retrenching employees instead of making them permanent,” he said.

Bilawal said that the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had resisted extremism and terrorism. “The PPP is the only political party which has resisted these terrorists and extremists in the past and will continue to resist these militants,” he said.

The PPP leader asked the party workers to prepare for next elections. He also interviewed aspiring candidates for different party positions in the province.

In a separate statement, Zardari condemned the attack on Pakistani check posts in Mohmand Agency and expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of army personnel. He said that the Pakistani soldiers had the capacity to resist enemies attack.

