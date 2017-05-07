KANGANPUR-Police claimed to have arrested 15 proclaimed offenders and busted a three-member notorious gang during a vigorous crackdown on outlaws of different categories here.

The police also recovered illegal arms including guns, rifles, pistols, 1,000 litres of liquor and brewing apparatus from their possession. Besides, booty worth Rs100,000 was recovered from the gang.

According to police, the operation was launched under supervision of the Chunian Circle DSP and will continue until all the criminals are lassoed.

During a media briefing, Kanganpur Police SHO reaffirmed the police resolve to tighten noose around drug-peddlers and punish them as per the law. “Police will spare no effort to maintain law and order in the city,” he added.

Dialysis centre set up at teaching hospital

DERA GHAZI KHAN-A dialysis centre has been established in DG Khan Teaching Hospital, which not only will facilitate local kidney patients but will also benefit those coming from adjoining districts of Balochistan, Sindh and KPK.

According to the hospital MS Dr Atiqur Rehman, the centre will also facilitate people of Balochistan and Sindh as they will have no longer to travel to Lahore and Multan for treatment.

Soon 10 dialysis machines will be placed in the centre and funds have been released for their purchase, the MS said, adding that the machines will be imported.