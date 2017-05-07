GUJRAT-The administration, in collaboration with private sector, will build a state-of-the-art hospital for children to provide them better medical facilities in their hometown.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated while chairing a meeting held with philanthropists here the other day.

He said that the administration has completed several projects including kidney centre, trauma centre, burn-unit at Aziz Bhatti hospital, Wall of Gujrat and Sara-i-Alamgir Pabbi Park with the private partnership. “Our next project is to establish a modern hospital for children,” he pledged.

On the occasion, the DC formed a two-member committee for the purpose comprising AC (headquarters) Waqar Khan and Anjuman Behbood-e-Marizan president Ch Ejaz. Participants assured the administration of their help for completion of the hospital.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Amjad Klair, Anjuman Behbood-e-Marizan general secretary Javed Butt and administrator kidney centre Dr Abbas Gondal also attended the meeting.

Later chairing a meeting of district anti-polio committee, the DC was briefed that a total of 439,403 children under the age of 5 will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the three-day anti-polio drive to be started here from May 15. He was informed that a two-day follow up drive will also be launched from May 18.

WHO Representative Dr Qaisar Nazir said that 1,001 teams have been formed for anti-polio drive comprising 2,500 workers. He said that 32 transit points will be set up at various places of the district. Besides, children at brick-kilns and non-formal school will also be administered anti-polio drops.

Mr Randhawa lauded efforts of the Health Department, saying Gujrat has been a polio free district for the 20 years and all credit goes to the health and the departments concerned.