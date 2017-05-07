Allah has made him human being but our Prime Minister likes to relate himself with an animal, said opposition and PPP leader Khurshid Shah, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

Shah further stated that Nawaz Sharif is ­Asharaf-uk-Makhluqat but he happily calls himself an animal.

“And everybody knows the mentality of an animal,” he said.

“PM is only working on mega projects despite that there is no gas, electricity and education in the country.”

On occasion of inauguration of Cancer Hospital in Sukkur, the opposition leader claimed PPP government saved PML-N government from falling apart during Dharna but ruling party does not recognise it.

While discussing Panama JIT, he said PPP rejected it on day one because its head will be subordinate of PM then how can he do anything against his boss?.