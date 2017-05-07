Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa stated that Pakistan Army will continue providing assistance for development in Balochistan.

During his visit to Awaran on Saturday, the Chief applauded the role of Frontier Core and other security agencies in establishing peace and stability in the province.

During his visit, COAS was briefed about security situation and ongoing welfare projects by army and FC in Balochistan.

About 1.1 million people in Awaran got medical treatment as Pakistan Army is working to increase capability of DHQ along with civil leadership, he was told.

The COAS was also briefed that students from Awaran are being given free education, boarding and lodging facilities as another school is opened by FC Balochistan in the area.

The Army Chief praised efforts of security agencies and FC.

He later met with local tribal heads and leadership who praised the role of Pakistan military in bringing stability in the region. Upon which COAS thanked them for their support to Pakistan army.