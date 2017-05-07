LODHRAN-District and Sessions Judge of Lodhran Malik Munir said that without the cooperation of lawyers, provision of swift justice is not possible.

He said that he started practicing law in 1993 and in 2004 was posted as additional sessions judge, transferred to different districts 9 times, received great appreciation from bar and he is still in contact with all those people.

He added that he wanted cooperation between Bar and Bench. “We are incomplete without you, our real goal is to provide relief and swift justice to the complainants and with the cooperation of Bar verdicts on all the cases will be made. Provision of swift justice will improve public trust in Bar and Bench,” he said.

He further said that problems faced by lawyers will be resolved. “Going beyond our personal benefits, we have to provide justice without any delay,” he said while addressing the farewell ceremony of transferred judges. In the ceremony, the newly posted judges were also welcomed. District and Session Judge was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Anees Ahmad, Musanif Ali Joyia and Rashid Nawaz expressed their good wishes for the newly deployed judges and the ones who are being transferred.

District Bar President Mehar Bilal Masood welcomed the guests and ensured their complete support while expressed hope that lawyers will get their deserved place and respect and their legal problems will be resolved on priority basis.