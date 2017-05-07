Frontier Core Inspector General Nadeem Ahmad said that 50 Afghan soldiers have been killed and over a 100 injured as Pakistan Army retorted to Friday's cross-border attack on Chaman.

While addressing a press conference the IG stated that Afghan forces infiltrated Pakistani territory and used civilians as shields.

“In retaliatory fire, 50 Afghan forces personnel killed while over 100 were injured,” said the Major General warning that next time Pakistan military will reply 'more sternly'.

The IG said that Afghanistan took advantage of Pakistan’s positive attitude, calling Friday's cross-border firing a result of 'Delhi-Kabul nexus'.

“They intentionally targeted innocent people during the attack.

“We are not happy to destroy or kill Afghan soldiers, since they are our Muslim brothers”

The Major General also mentioned that Pakistan had informed Afghan government about the census activities, despite which the census team had been attacked during the Friday firing.

In an apparently deliberate and planned act of aggression, Afghan security forces Friday morning opened fire at Pakistani census teams near Chaman border.

The assault provoked a response from the Pakistani side, resulting in hours-long exchange of fire in which both sides also used heavy arms - killing at least 15 people, nine of them on Pakistani side.

Relations between the countries have been uneasy since Pakistan's independence in 1947. Afghanistan has traditionally enjoyed better ties with Pakistan's arch rival, India.

Both countries for years have also accused each other of sheltering militants on their soil that both countries allegedly use against each other as proxies.

Tension has been increasing in recent months amid new exchanges of accusations of not doing enough to tackle militants engaging in cross-border raids.