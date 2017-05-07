ISLAMABAD - The greatest obstacle in mainstreaming Fata is the congenital loathing of the civil-military bureaucratic complex to loosen their grip on tribal areas, said PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar.

“Once this stranglehold was broken all other facets of the reforms package whether merger in KP, local governments and extending jurisdiction of superior courts will automatically fall in place,” Senator Farhatullah Babar stated this during an All Parties Conference on FATA reforms package held in Islamabad Saturday.

The multi-party conference organised by FATA parliamentarians was attended by representatives of secular, religious and nationalist political parties and included among others Shahjee Gul Afridi MNA, Barrister Zafarullah Khan Advisor to PM, KP Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, MNAs Ghulam Ahmad Bilour (ANP), Tariqullah (JI), Ajmal (PML-Q), Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Zahid Khan, Hashim Babar QWP, Javed Afridi of Peshawar Zalme, Senators Sajjad Turi and MirKabir Shahi, SC advocate Latif Afridi among others. The reforms package announced in August last year appeared more of a political stunt than a real effort at mainstreaming tribal areas, he said.

It took nine months for the cabinet to approve the package on March 2 this year but the summary to seek the approval of the President was lying in the PM House even today gathering dust, he said.

The thrust of the FATA reforms package was towards further militarisation of the area instead of demilitarisation, he said and proposed a six-point formula to loosen the grip of civil-military bureaucratic complex on FATA.

First, the Auditor General of Pakistan must be immediately authorised to carry out audit of the foreign aid received for tribal areas and the monies spent by the civil-military bureaucracy during the past ten years.

The civil-military bureaucracy may be loath to civilian oversight but it must not be allowed to solely spend almost 80 billion rupees of development outlay annually without audit and without oversight.

At present committees of parliament, media and NGOs were not allowed to visit tribal areas on the pretext of fragile security situation and development funds appeared to sink into a bottomless black hole.

Second, the elected representatives should be involved ensuring accountability, transparency and oversight, he said.

The 10-year developmental package costing 800 billion rupees must not be left entirely in the hands of civil-military bureaucracy.

Third, the Policy Committee and Implementation Committee should include elected representatives to loosen the suffocating grip of civil military bureaucratic complex.

If the chief secretary and corps commander can be members of these committees why not elected representatives, he asked.

Fourth, the levies force in tribal areas should be brought at par with the police and placed under the command of senior police officers instead of the political agent and military commander as at present.

According to the reforms package, the levies strength will be increased to nearly 35 thousands from 12 thousands which is almost half of the KP police strength. If tribal areas are to be merged in KP in five years it is necessary to merge Levies in the police, he said.

Fifth, he said the civil-military bureaucracy use the office of the President to impose regulations that suited their interests and not the interest of the people.

This can be checkmated by bringing into the Parliament the laws pertaining to local governments and Riwaj Act, replacing FCR, into the Parliament instead of enforcing them through a presidential decree without debate and scrutiny.

Sixth, he said, Pakistan must revisit its Afghan policy for carrying out reforms in tribal areas adding “there were several unanswered questions with regard to our Afghan policy dictated by the security establishment that needed to be answered.”