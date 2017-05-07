ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took suo moto notice of massive cutting of trees for the extension of Pishin-Yaroo link road in Balochistan.

The suo motu notice was taken on an application that stated the 10-kilometre Pishin-Yaroo link road in Pishin was being widened by cutting about 2,200 trees on both sides of the road. The applicant said these trees could be saved by earmarking an alternative route but none of the departments working on the project bothered to save the green trees which were not less than an asset in droughty and hilly areas of Balochistan.

Earlier, reports were called from departments concerned of the government of Balochistan about the issue. From the reports, it transpired that the project was a potential threat to about 2200 trees but owing to the action of the Supreme Court, about 2100 trees have been saved.

Finding the reports unsatisfactory, the chief justice directed the office to register the matter as suo moto notice under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and fix the matter in the court.