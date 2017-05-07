QUETTA - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday said the Pak Army and FC would continue to facilitate development efforts in Balochistan.

During his visit to Awaran district, the COAS was briefed about the security situation and community assistance initiatives by the army and FC in Southern Balochistan.

He was told that almost 150,000 individuals had benefitted from medical initiatives, including an active partnership with civil administration, to enhance the capacity of DHQ Hospital Awaran. He was also informed that 200 students from Awaran were also being provided with free education, boarding and lodging by the army and FC. As per the briefing, a new school has also been recently established by FC Balochistan.

The army chief lauded the efforts of the army, FC and other law-enforcement agencies, which have resulted in improved security and law and order situation. He said: “We will continue to facilitate development efforts in Balochistan.”

Later the army chief also met local elders and notables who appreciated Pakistan Army's efforts for security and development in the area.

Qamar Javed Bajwa acknowledged and thanked the locals for their support to security forces.