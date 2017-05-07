CHAKDARA - At least eight people died and eight others sustained serious injuries when a pick-up van plunged into a deep ravine in Lower Dir district on Saturday. A passenger van heading towards Chakdara plunged into the ravine near Asbanr area early in the morning.

The injured were rushed to a government hospital in Chakdara. The dead were identified as Imran, Usman, two real cousins Hazrat Muhammad and Usman, Rahim Dad, Suleman, Yaseen.

Emergency was declared at the hospital while assistant commissioner Jameel Khan looked after the treatment of the injured.