PESHAWAR - Electricity consumers in Khyber Super Market Peshawar on Saturday held a protest demonstration against the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) authorities for failing to repair the faulty power transformer.

The protesting consumers mainly students studying in various public and private colleges and universities and working journalists also gathered at Peshawar Cantonment and held a protest against Pesco.

They were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against Wapda and Pesco for failing to resolve the issue.

The protesting students and elderly persons said that the power transformer of 15 to 20 plazas went out-of-order a few days back, which was repaired on self-help basis. But after a week, they said, it was again inoperative either due to improper repair or because of electricity fluctuation.

“We lodged a complaint with the concerned Pesco sub-division to properly repair the transformer, but the officials turned a deaf ear towards the issue,” the affected consumers lamented.

Salman Khan, a student of BSc Honours, lamented that they were being confronted with immense difficulties due to lack of electricity owing to the fault in the power transformer.

He said the repair of the transformer was primarily the responsibility of Pesco, and then the owners of the commercial plazas, he added. We are preparing for exams, but due to electricity problem we cannot study, he lamented.

The protesting consumers demanded of the federal and provincial governments and authorities concerned to take notice of the issue and ensure timely repair of the power transformer, so as to save their precious time.