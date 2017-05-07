Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Amir Riaz reached Chaman Border today, reported Waqt News.

While talking to media, the commander stated that every time Afghanistan starts unprovoked firing, it causes its own damage.

“We had to target Afghan military and destroy its three to four posts in retaliation,” he said.

Lt. General further stated that it is a silly mistake by our neighboring country.

“The border will remain close till Afghan attitude does not get better,” he said.

The commander clearly stated that Pakistan army is not happy in destroying Afghan brothers’ check posts.

At least nine people died in result of unprovoked firing by Afghan forces at Chaman border on Friday morning.

At the time of Afghan cross border firing, a census team was visiting the village near the border.

Pakistan Army gave befitting reply to Afghan military and destroyed its border posts.