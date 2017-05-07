BUREWALA-A man and his son were gunned down by robbers after they put up resistance to them here in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to police, Mohammad Subhan was asleep on the rooftop of his house. In the wee hours of Saturday, some robbers came there by jumping from the rooftop of the adjoining house. The bandits held Subhan at gunpoint and tried to take him to the ground Floor. He, however, started raising alarms at which his brother Mohammad Rafiq and his son rushed to the rooftop.

Upon which the robbers started firing on them, leaving two of them dead instantly while another sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were rushed to local hospital for medical legal formalities and treatment.

The deceased were identified as Rafiq, and his Faizan while Subhan got crtical gunshot wounds. According to doctors at the hospital, condition of the injured is critical.