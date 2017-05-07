HAFIZABAD-The incumbent government believes in good governance and across the board accountability while is determined to resolve all the problems being faced by people, especially living in remote areas, Saira Afzal Tarar Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination claimed.

Addressing the residents of various villages including Sandhwan Tarar, Peelo, Thatha Jahad, Manianwala, Said Kot, Cheenay, Ganjianwala, Bhopa Chadhran and Ballo Kohna here, she announced Rs110 million for the provision of Sui gas to the villages without any discrimination. She said that she is the first lady from Hafizabad who was elected in the general election and she is very much indebted to the masses of NA-102 who supported and elected her as MNA. “It is my obligation to provide all sorts of necessities including Sui gas and other facilities to the residents,” she pointed out, adding that in fact it is a necessity and not facility. The state minister said that the present government headed by Nawaz Sharif is corruption-free and has not been tainted in even a single scandal of any kinds of bungling as transparency and merit remained hallmark as a result of which the country moved ahead.

She recalled that during the previous regimes, the mafia and qabza group had tarnished the image of the district. “There was no rule of law in the previous regime,” she alleged. “But since the PML-N had come to power, we have spread networks of roads, provided free medicines in hospitals and recruited teachers purely on merits, which has raised standard of education in government schools and the parents now prefer to get enrolled their sons/daughters in government schools,” the state minister elaborated.

Without naming anyone, Saira Afzal Tarar lashed out that some politicians are indulging in negative politics and mudslinging, creating unnecessary obstacles in the development of the country. “The present government believes in and is doing politics of principles and working sincerely for the progress and prosperity of the nation and country,” she claimed.

“Due to execution of development projects that have resulted in the mitigation of the masses problems, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif have won the hearts of the masses,” she narrated.

She ridiculed the “sermon” of Asif Ali Zardari against the corruption and said that he could not get the love and respect of the masses despite the fact that he remained President of Pakistan for five years. “The former president had ruined all the nation institutions through unprecedented corruption,” she alleged. She declared that despite all negative politics and propaganda of some politicians, the PML-N would sweep the next general elections.