Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government believes in freedom of expression and it will ensure such right in the country at every level.

Addressing a meeting of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) in Karachi on Sunday afternoon, she said that Audit of Circulation (ABC) has been designed focusing the problems of regional newspapers and to strengthen the newspapers of the country.

She said constructive and positive criticism will be appreciated and media houses should avoid destructive and damaging criticism and should take into national security while reporting.

She said that the government will resolve all problems being faced by the media in consultation with CPNE and other journalists of the country.

The minister said that Film Policy is also being designing first ever in Pakistan and the golden age of the industry will be revived. She said that national narrative can be established by implementing effective film and curriculum policy.

She said that interior ministry will issue a notification regarding Dawn leaks and all responsible persons will be brought into justice.

She said it will also identify all the characters of Dawn-Leaks.