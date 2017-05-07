Four Pakistani civilians were injured as Indian forces once again resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling at the Line of Control (LoC).

According to details, Indian border forces targeted Tharoti Village at Nakiyal Sector.

Four members of a single family sustained injuries in the cross border firing incident.

Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to the Indian forces and silenced their guns.

It should be noted that India has violated the ceasefire at Line of Control days after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani civilians by carrying out cross border fire at Chaman border.

Eleven Pakistanis were killed in the cross border attack carried out by Afghan forces.