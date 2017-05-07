PESHAWAR - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa-sponsored Ulema and Mashaikh Conference would be held today (Sunday) with a purpose to mobilise ulema to play an active role in the society.

According to the JI office bearers, it would be a historic event as religious figures and scholars from across the province would attend it.

The JI central chief Senator Sirajul Haq would be the chief guest while Maulana Abdul Malik will preside over the event, they said.

Besides discussing the prevailing situation and Islamic system, a charter of demands would also be presented on this occasion, they added. The formal proceedings of the conference would begin at 9am, they said.