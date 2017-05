KARACHI: Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar has offered Shahid Afridi land for setting up a cricket academy.

Earlier Shahid Afridi had complained that the Sindh Government was not ready to give land for the academy. Today the Mayor extended his support to Shahid Afridi's cause.

Waseem Akhtar has offered to establish the cricket academy in Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) ground.