PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that the province was fast becoming the land of opportunities.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) converted the otherwise unfeasible province into a more attractive and feasible destination for investors, he added.

He was addressing the IT Youth Summit at a local hotel in Peshawar.

The chief minister spoke out his mind on the bright future of the province in the backdrop of CPEC.

He said that there were reasons to believe that bad and non-transparent governance, looting and plundering, unnecessary gate-keeping in the provision of NOC to the investors, commission and uneven playing field were the key elements hindering the rapid development of this province. Therefore, what he did was to uproot all the elements obstructing the growth and development, he added.

Khattak said he could not understand why the province remained backward when it had all the resources and advantages required for the expeditious development of any nation.

He attributed the present situation and backwardness to the bad governance, commission mafia, unnecessary gate-keeping for NOCs, red-tapism and self-centric approach of the previous rulers.

The chief minister said that PTI had an agenda to focus on the future generation equipping them with the modern day education because investors were landing and the industries were coming to the province.

It was during his China visit that he finalised dozens of memoranda of understanding with the highest ranking government-run industrial concerns, he said. On the basis of what he learnt in China, he directed different public sector entities back in the province to prepare projects for Chinese and other foreign investors, he said.

He reminded that the incentives and attractions, his government had given, were unparallel and unmatched in the history of the province.

Khattak said that these attractions allured the investors to invest in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s natural resources and get more return.

Khattak said that the investors would never risk their investment in a lawless destination and where corruption and irregularities were rampant.

“Therefore the first was to work on law and order situation and there is a considerable improvement now. We eliminated corruption through legislation and made the government open and transparent,” he added.

These are the steps that made Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa the most attractive destination for the investors, he said. He assured full security to the investors and their investment.

The chief minister said that his government was working on the establishment of 17 economic zones throughout the province but reminded that industries in these economic zones would be based on the availability of raw material.

He also stated that his government gave 13 lease documents to the potential investors for cement plant through an open and transparent mechanism and the whole process was witnessed by the media.

Such transparent steps had never been taken by any government in the past, he challenged.

“It was an opening and we are the trendsetters in the transparent governance that we started from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and would be extended to the whole of the country after the next general elections that PTI would win with a clear majority.”

Khattak said his government has already announced 600 scholarships for the youth to get IT and modern education in China and the number would exceed 1,000, he added.

He said his government wanted skilled manpower for industrialisation, for which 11 technical training centres had been given to air force and the rest would be run by Chinese companies for which MoUs had been signed and formal agreements would be made.

“We want skilled manpower and our efforts will lead to producing such manpower that will not run after jobs but the jobs will run after them,” he said.

He called upon the youth to learn Chinese language that would facilitate their interaction with the Chinese investors in their industrial concerns.