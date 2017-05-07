ABBOTTABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi was injured when his vehicle was pelted with stones by the residents of Pind Kargo Khan village angered over his visit after three-and-a-half years.

According to reports, hundreds of villagers shouted slogans of 'Go Qalandar Lodhi Go' when the minster's caravan reached the village. They were also carrying banners and placards inscribed with anti-minister slogans.

The villagers were reportedly angry for being neglected by the minister. They alleged that the minister had not paid a single visit to the village since he was elected as member of the KP Assembly.

The angry villagers became violent and started pelting the vehicles with stones. Seven persons, including the minister, were injured while many vehicles were damaged. Meanwhile, police reached the village and controlled the situtaion.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi, in a statement, alleged that the workers of opponent political parties were involved in the 'attack'. However, some of his constituency members claimed that the minister himself had staged a 'drama' to get the sympathies of voters.