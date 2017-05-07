MUZAFFARGARH-A man along with his six accomplices tortured a person and gouged out his eyes for marrying his former wife in Seetpur, Muzaffargarh district on Saturday.

According to the police, Zareef had divorced his wife Shazia following domestic feud two years ago and after that Yameen married.

Zareef threatened him for dire consequences but he did not care for it. On the day of incident, he was going to a nearby village when Zareef and his armed accomplices caught him and tried to gouge out his eyes besides breaking his limbs, police said. However, the people of the area foiled their attempt and shifted him to Rural Heal Centre. Doctors were not optimistic about his eyesight. Police reached the site after two hours.

However, a case was registered under section 382 PPC and the police issued a docket for medicolegal certificate. Later, he was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur. The police failed to arrest the culprits. Zareef was also involved in snatching a cash of Rs113,000 at gunpoint, the police said. DPO Awais Ahmed just said the police had registered a case against the accused.