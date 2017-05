Police on Sunday said they had recovered close aides of former president Asif Ali Zardari from Balochistan, reported Waqt News.

A police spokesperson said security forces had recovered Ghulam Qadir Mari and Ashfaq Leghari during a raid in Balochistan.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) had earlier ordered to form a Joint Investigation Team in connection with the missing aides of Zardari.