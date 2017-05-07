FAISALABAD-The new edition of Kisht-e-Nau, the magazine of University of Agriculture Faisalabad students, was launched during a ceremony held at its New Senate Hall.

The ceremony was chaired by Faculty of Agriculture Dean Dr Amjad while renowned comedy poet Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Virk and Convener Dr Shahzad Ahmad Basra were the guests of honour.

Dr Tariq Hashmi, Director Art Council Tariq Javed, poet Anjum Saleemi, Dr Athar Javed, Dr Tahir Siddique, Editor Asim Aqeel, Editor Faisal and notables spoke on the occasion.

Dr Amjad said that in the modern era, book reading was declining in the youth for which efforts were needed to revive it. He said that the university was making efforts to promote book reading.

Dr Ashfaq said that literature plays a vital role in the development of a person for which the people have to promote literature. Dr Shahzad Basra said with the technological advancement, the life had become very busy. He said amid the usage of social media, the books reading was declining for which we have to make the collected efforts.

Man faints after receiving huge power bill

SAMBRIAL-A poor man fainted after receiving electricity bill of Rs154,000 here in Dandpur the other day.

Jaan Masih of Dandpur Kharolian told The Nation that he has only two energy savers, two fans, a water pump and TV. He said that his average electricity bill remains Rs1,000 per month, adding that he fainted after he received his electricity bill of huge amount. He said that he is a poor man and works at a local football manufacturing factory. He said that he stitches footballs and earns Rs300 per piece, adding that he has five daughters and the family has been living hand to mouth.

He demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of mistake and order the officials concerned to revise his bill as per routine i.e. Rs1,000.