Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Yussef Bin Alawi Bin Abdullah arrives in Pakistan today for a two-day visit.

He is visiting Islamabad on the invitation of the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs who had paid an official visit to Muscat in September last year.

Foreign Minister Yussef bin Alawi will call on the Prime Minister.

During his official talks with the Adviser on Foreign Affairs, all areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Oman will be reviewed comprehensively.

Mr. Alawi will also have a meeting with the Minister for Ports and Shipping, during his stay in Islamabad.

Foreign Office spokesperson says Pakistan and Oman enjoy traditionally close and friendly relations.

He said that over the decades these bonds of friendship have been translated into close bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including culture, trade, investment and defense cooperation.

The spokesperson said that Oman and Pakistan are also closest maritime neighbours and have considerable potential to further increase bilateral trade and economic activities through enhancement of regional connectivity.

He said that Pakistan and Oman have similarity of views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest and both the countries have been strong partners at various multi-lateral forums.