SIALKOT-Federal Minister Khawaja Asif strongly while condemning the Afghan security forces’ attack near Chaman said that Pakistan will now instantly and effectively respond to any aggression by the enemy on Pakistani borders.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan was deeply monitoring its border situation and ready to protect its territorial boundaries. Pakistan is desirous of developing better relations with Afghanistan, he also said and offered full cooperation to the Afghan government to establish peace in the immediate neighbourhood.

Talking to newsmen, the federal minister strongly condemned the killing of innocent Pakistanis in the attack of Afghan security forces near Chaman. He said that Pakistan was deeply monitoring its border situation and ready to protect its territorial boundaries.

He stressed a need for promoting mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan for eliminating terrorism and establishing durable global peace.

He said that Pakistan was successfully eliminating terrorism from the country and continuously playing frontline role for establishing peace.

Khawaja Asif said that there would an induction of 6,400 megawatts to the national grid till December 2017, adding that there was no unscheduled loadshedding anywhere in Pakistan.

The minister added that the industrial sector had been exempted from electricity loadshedding. “We have kept the industrial wheel moving despite removing all the hurdles from the way,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said that there will be surplus electricity in the country till December 2017.

He said that the government was committed to ending the loadshedding of electricity before the 2018 General Elections in the country.

He said that now only those areas are facing power outages where the electricity pilferage was on. He said that the corrupt elements are protesting against the corruption and the loadshedding of electricity that was gifted by them. He said that the corrupt elements are misleading the people by doing politics of conflict for their personal political gains.

Earlier, addressing the participants of an oath-taking ceremony of Sialkot Tax Bar Association held here, Khawaja Asif said that the government was making efforts to reduce taxes for providing maximum financial relief for the people. He stressed removal of the flaws from country’s tax collection system besides making the direly needed and the most-awaited practical steps.

He said that the CPEC project would open the new vistas of socio-economic and human development in Pakistan. He administrated oath to the newly elected office-bearers of Sialkot Tax Bar Association. He also addressed PML-N Youth Wing convention held at his residence on Sialkot Cantt. He said that the loyal workers are the precious assets of the PML-N and the government was protecting their rights, enabling the youth wing to play pivotal role in national development and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the union council chairmen and vice chairmen of Sialkot expressed their complete confidence over the leadership of Khawaja Asif.

During their meeting held at PML-N House Sialkot, the local leaders of PML-N and PML-N (Youth Wing) said that the PML-N was an ocean of loyalty and trust. They added that the loyal workers are the precious assets of the PML-N of and government was protecting their rights, enabling the youth wing to play pivotal role in national development and prosperity.

They said that the Sialkot district had ever been a stronghold of PML-N and it will again make a clean sweep in 2018 general elections under the leadership of Khawaja Asif.