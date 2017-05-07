KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Dehar said on Saturday that Indian mobile phone SIMs were being used in leaking question papers in the ongoing intermediate examinations in the province.

His statement came after question paper of physics in the ongoing intermediate part II examination was leaked to social media forty minutes before the examination commenced.

In his message, the minister said that all departments had been put on alert and it had been pointed out that the SIMs used in these acts were being operated from India. “Keeping in view the nature of our relations with the neighbouring country, all agencies have been alerted," he said.

He further said that it was a very alarming situation and the authorities were considering taking help from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe this issue. He said the Intermediate Board of Education had been asked to cooperate with the FIA and provide all information in this regard so that the agency could find out the facts.

The chief minister has also taken notice of the issue and directed the authorities to engage the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the case so that multiple aspects of the issue can be explored, he said.

In a related development, Additional Inspector General of Sindh Police Sanaullah Abbasi has formed a two-member police team headed by CTD DIG Amir Farooqui to arrest those involved in paper leaks.

DNA ADDS: According to sources, people use Indian SIMs in Mithi and Tharparkar areas of interior Sindh. The mobile SIMS used in paper leaks are most likely to be operated from these areas. However, the facts will only be found after the investigation.

Physics question paper leaked

Unknown people leaked the question paper shortly before the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) was scheduled to conduct the physics paper on Saturday.

In the ongoing exams conducted by the BIEK, the question paper for the twelfth-grade physics exam was leaked forty minutes prior to 9:30am, when the exam was to commence. The question paper was shared on the social media, sources said.

Earlier on May 4, the mathematics paper for intermediate part-II reached candidates before time. Authorities were also informed about WhatsApp groups used for cheating a few days ago.

Five exam question papers have been leaked this year so far. Examination halls have been hit by a wave of tech-savvy cheating techniques and this has raised questions about the performance of the management and the administration. Question paper for the chemistry exam for intermediate part-II was also leaked a few days ago.