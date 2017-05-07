ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has been approached for disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for “lying to the nation and attempting to influence the expected final decision of the Panama Papers case” through his public speeches.

Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Saturday filed a constitutional petition under Article 184(3) of Constitution, making the PTI chief and PEMRA as respondents.

The petitioner contended that the PTI chief’s speeches/press releases were tantamount to influencing the expected final decision of the Panama Papers case and members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

He said that in the light of the Panama Leaks’ majority judgment, the JIT headed by the Additional Director General FIA has been constituted and it has been given 60 days to complete the investigation and to submit a report before the implementation bench of the august court.

“The complete opinion of the apex court is still awaited and is expected to arrive at the conclusion of the investigation being conducted by the JIT,” the petitioner said.

He prayed to the court to direct the PEMRA not to allow broadcast of any such material which jeopardises the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity of Pakistan and well-being and prosperity of people of Pakistan which is violative of terms of licences issued to the media houses.

He prayed the court that Khan should be disqualified as he did not remain Sadiq and Ameen as per Article 62& 63 of the Constitution in view of his statements in respect of his London flat, a Bungalow in Banigala and about “his daughter”.

The petitioner said that the PTI chief was making speeches to undermine the judgment passed by the apex court in the Panama Papers case and he was further trying to influence the expected outcome of the investigation by the JIT.

“The PTI chief speeches regarding the Panama Leaks judgment and the speculations in respect of the investigation to be carried out by the JIT are not only contemptuous but also violative of his oath, which he took as a Member of the National Assembly,” the petitioner said.

He said that his speeches are also tantamount to destabilising the government and hampering its functions, weakening its writ, shaking the confidence of the government in making decisions in respect of national and international affairs.