LAHORE - Pakistan International Airlines suspended CEO, Bernd Hildenbrand, has been allowed to fly back to Germany and it is one-time permission, said spokesman for the PIA on Saturday.

Hildenbrand was under investigation over charges of corruption worth billions of rupees and was sent to 15 days leave some days back. Earlier, his request for one-time exemption from ECL was rejected by the Ministry of Interior.

Hildenbrand was allowed to leave Pakistan as one-time permission for 30 days only, confirmed sources. However, it is unclear if he will come back to face investigation or not.

He left Pakistan on his the first flight available on Saturday.