ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday performed the ground-breaking of a project linking Metro Bus route to the new Islamabad international airport, costing Rs18 billion.

The bus link from Peshawar Morr to the new Islamabad airport will be completed by the National Highway Authority (NHA) in four phases with a total length of 25.6 kilometres, nine bus stations, 12 bridges and 11 underpasses.

NHA Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar told the prime minister that contractors had already mobilised equipment to the site and work was underway at a fast pace.

Talking to the media, the prime minister said the Metro Bus project was not part of the new Islamabad international airport project, but it was added on his direction. He said that his government was committed to timely completion of development projects while ensuring quality.

The premier said the project would be completed simultaneously with the new airport and would be a great convenience for the middle class and low-income group, allowing them quality air-conditioned transport service. The prime minister said the quality of all projects were the hallmark of his government.

Sharif also talked about the under-construction Hazara Motorway project making it clear that there would be no compromise on the quality of work in any project.

He said all ongoing projects were being completed in the shortest possible time.

The prime minister also mentioned the Neelum-Jhelum and Lowari Tunnel projects stating that his government was giving priority to mega communication and infrastructure projects to encourage foreign investors and speed up industrialisation.

He said the people will get best possible facilities at their doorsteps, once these projects were completed.

Answering a question, he said that his government, unlike the past governments, believed in transparency.

He said that mega corruption scams surfaced in the past where huge national resources were wasted.

The NHA chairman told the prime minister that the project would be completed by August 14.

Agencies add: The prime minister directed that at no cost the quality should be compromised. He said the project must have the quality of motorways for long lasting life.

When asked about those who were critical of the new roads, the prime minister said, "May Allah show them right direction."

The new Metro link is being constructed along the ten-lane wide Kashmir highway from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport.

The prime minister visited the state-of-the-art under-construction building of the airport wherein he was briefed about the work progress on the project and features of the facility.

Director General Civil Aviation Authority Air Marshal (R) Asim Suleiman received the prime minister along with other officials of the Authority.

The prime minister was accompanied by his adviser on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan and Chairman National Highway Authority Shahid Ashraf Tarar.

The prime minister visited various sections of the building including passengers' terminal, different counters, gang-ways and other sections.

Almost 95 percent work on the project has been completed and the facility is likely to start operations by July this year.