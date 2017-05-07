RAHIM YAR KHAN-Deputy Commissioner Suqrat Amman Rana yesterday ordered probe into a food poisoning incident which affected five students of Sheikh Khalifa Public School (SKPS).

It is to be noted that condition of the five student deteriorated and they were hospitalised after eating burgers and shawarma from canteen of the school on Thursday.

According to SKPS Principal Arif Younus Khan, on May 4, father of a student told him that his son (student of SKPS) was affected after eating eatables from the school canteen on which he (principal) ordered the canteen contractor to stop selling fresh made bakery items.

The same day, four other students including principal’s own son suffered food poisoning and all they got medical treatment from hospital.

The DC ordered to seal the school canteen and an FIR will be registered against the canteen contractor.

The inquiry was ordered after he held a meeting with board members of the SKPS on Saturday.