ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader on Saturday sought “certified information” from the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary over the alleged “misuse of authority and abuse of taxpayers’ money” by prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz while using the platform of the PM Office.

The PTI leader Andleeb Abbas in a letter written to the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary pointed out “how could Maryam Nawaz use the platform of PM’s Office for different purposes at a time when she is neither holding any public office or official position nor she is an elected representative”.

The letter also questioned the alleged functioning of a “Strategic Media Communication Cell” at the PM Secretariat under Maryam Nawaz at the cost of the taxpayers’ money.

Abbas demanded the Prime Minister’s Office to submit “certified information” regarding details about the misuse of PM Office by Maryam Nawaz under Freedom of Information Ordinance 2002 and Article 19-A of the Constitution.

“The misuse of authority by Maryam Nawaz and the abuse of taxpayers’ money is a matter of corrupt and illegal practices,” the letter said.

The PTI leader in the letter asked five questions from the PM Office about the alleged misuse of authority by the prime minister’s daughter.

“In what capacity is Maryam Nawaz, who is not an elected representative, giving official stances on national security issues,” the letter asked. “Maryam’s clarification that Indian business tycoon Sajan Jindal’s visit to Sharif family was ‘a personal/friendly meeting’ was denied by Jyoti Malhotra who explained that Jindal had come with Indian premier Narendra Modi’s message regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav,: the letter added.

“Why has the ministry of information not taken an action against this embarrassment?” PTI leader questioned.

In the second question, the letter said as to “why is the Strategic Media Communication Cell, which employs more than 90 people, run by Maryam Nawaz?” Why are these people being paid from taxpayers’ money as its budget is coming from the ministry of information and broadcasting, it further questioned?

Abbas pointed out that “the government had allocated a record Rs8.3 billion for the information ministry for 2016-17.” Why are these 90 people misusing public funded PM Office, PID office, cabinet block, PM Secretariat Raiwind Office and the ministry of planning?” she asked.

In the fourth question, she said “in what capacity did Maryam Nawaz used to meet with foreign ambassadors/dignitaries at the PM Office when she did not hold any official position? This is a misuse of taxpayers’ money as the entertainment/refreshment expenses of PM House are Rs10 million, it underlined.

The PTI leader also questioned, “Why Maryam Nawaz made a laughing stock in the international community by declaring Panama Leaks a trash?” The ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalist) journalists have exposed this statement by daring her to show her original documents,” the letter said adding that this was not “only misdeclaration but also a contempt of court as the Supreme Court was spending its best resources and time on the Panama leaks case.”

“The PM Office and the relevant ministries are responsible for clarifying all these concerns about misuse of billions of public funds and a damaging abuse of authority by Maryam Nawaz,” the letter concluded.