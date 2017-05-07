KASUR-Majority of the government and private educational institutions in Kasur lack the requisite security arrangements which has raised serious concerns among parents who now consider their children more vulnerable to possible terror attacks.

In the wake of terrorists’ attack on Army Public School in Peshawar and Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, police and schools’ management were ordered to ensure foolproof security on premises of educational institutions to avoid any possible terror attack.

A survey conducted by this correspondent reveals failure of the National Action Plan under which the civil and military leadership of the country made deployment of security guards, installation of CCTV cameras and fencing on school boundary walls necessary for students’ security. But in Kasur, there is no security guard at main gates of educational institutions while buildings of various schools also lack wall fencing and CCTV cameras. Only the schools of “A” status have foolproof security measures on their premises while majority of the schools have been neglected. It has raised serious concerns among parents who now consider their beloved children more vulnerable to terror attacks. Besides management of these schools, the situation also calls performance of administration and police into question that are officially tasked with providing security to educational institutions in their jurisdiction.

Political, social and religious figures of the district urged the government to consider concerns of parents over their children’s security. They also demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa to form special teams for inspection of security measures on the schools premises.

When Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan was contacted for comment, her assistant said that she was busy chairing an important meeting. When her number was dialled, she did not attend the call.