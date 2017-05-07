OKARA-During his surprise visit, the Punjab chief minister suspended the Depalpur assistant commissioner and a DSP over corruption and not making proper arrangements for wheat procurement at the Head Sulmanki wheat centre near River Sutlej.

The CM reached the wheat procurement centre established at head Sulmanki at the bank of River Sutlej and found long queues of growers whereas the procurement centre officials were not attending the farmers properly. He also found that adequate arrangements were not taken in the hot weather.

On the occasion, the farmers made complaints about the behaviour of the Food Department officials towards the growers. The CM suspended AC Khalid Umar Qureshi and DSP Mirza Abdul Quddoos. The CM assigned special duty of Okara Deputy Commissioner to Saima Ahad to supervise the arrangements of wheat procurements at the centre. He directed her to submit a report after the inquiry about both the officials and regarding the arrangements at the wheat procurement centre. On the occasion, the CM addressed the farmers for a few minutes and said the agriculture sector and the farmers were the backbone of the economy. He said the PML-N govt headed by Nawaz Sharif wanted to see the agriculturists economically sound.

The assistant commissioner and the DSP had closed the wheat centre on their own choice. The CM was also complained by the farmers about corruption in the distribution of gunny bags. The CM sought a report from Deputy Commissioner of okara after inquiry. As the chief minister raided the wheat purchasing centre, he found it closed and there were the long queue of farmers.