KASUR/ ZAFARWAL/ SAHIWAL/ JHANG-Six persons including a woman and three minor girls died while four others sustained injuries in different incidents occurred separately.

According to police, a married woman committed suicide over domestic issue at Mauza Singh Kalan in Kasur. Zarina Bibi was married to Rafique and the couple had two children from the wedlock. They used to quarrel with each other over minor domestic issue which fed up Zarina with life and she committed suicide by taking wheat-preservative pills. The Sarai Mughal Police are investigating.

In another incident, a man of Dholan Chak-7 sustained critical injuries after being stabbed in belly by son. According to Saddr Pattoki Police, Majid admonished his son Wajid Ali over some domestic issue which enraged him and he stabbed his father in belly. He was rushed to Pattoki THQ Hospital while the police launched investigation.

A 70-year-old man of Zafarwal succumbed to his burns in hospital. Afzal sustained critical burns in an attempt to extinguish fire broke out in his wheat crop field spread over 40 acres in village Jarpal. He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors referred him to Jinnah Hospital Lahore where he breathed his last. It was suspected that the crop was set ablaze by unidentified accused. Police are investigating.

In Sahiwal, a man along with his minor daughter was crushed under wheels of a milk-tanker near East Bypass, Gulshan Ali Housing Colony. The police said that Shaukat Ali of Okara along with his daughter 10-year-old daughter Ayesha was on the way back from Chak 91-9L when the motorbike slipped on the road in an attempt to save a bicyclist and came under wheels of a milk-tanker. The Ghalla Mandi Police registered a case against the tanker driver who managed to escape the scene.

In Jhang, two minor girls and three women sustained injuries in collision between a truck and passenger bus on Jhang-Sargodha Road near Shah Jewna bridge. The bus was on the back from Sial Sharif when the collision occurred. The girls, identified as Aqsa and Saima were killed on the spot.

Three women - Kaneez Bibi, Farzana Bibi and Faiz Bibi sustained critical wounds and were rushed to DHQ Hospital where doctors referred Kaneez and Faiz to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.