BAHAWALNAGAR: A teacher allegedly tortured a Grade 7 student for coming unprepared to class in District Chistian at a private school. The child has been injured on the head and eye.

The student was transferred to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Bahawalnagar.

According to the police, a case has been registered against two teachers. The teachers at the Chak 51 Fateh school had beaten the 7th-grader with sticks for coming late to classroom unprepared.

The kid’s eyes was badly injured due to beating. Doctors at THQ Hospital Bahawalnagar gave the victim first aid but advised shifting him to Bahawalpur Hospital for further treatment. There were chances that he may lose his eyesight.

Father of the child revealed the school’s administration tried hushing up the issue.

According to SHO Bakhshan Khan Saifullah a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on the victim’s father’s complaint.