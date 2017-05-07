KARACHI - Renowned musician Ustad Raees Khan breathed his last in Karachi on Saturday. Raees Khan was ill for quite some time, reported a private TV channel.

Ustad Raees Khan was born in Indian city of Indore on November 25, 1939. Born in a family of musicians, he started learning music from his elders at a very young age. Raees Khan was brilliant at playing Sitar. His maternal grandfather Inayat Ali Khan was also considered one of the finest Sitar players in the subcontinent. Raees had also learned the art from Ustad Inayat Ali Khan.

His son Farhan Raees is also a revered musician and excels in his ancestors’ tradition of Sitar playing. Ustad Raees Khan had also been awarded Pride of Performance by the government of Pakistan.