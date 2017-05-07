SAHIWAL-Three officials at a wheat procurement centre were suspended while rest of the staff along with a businessman and five labourers were arrested for selling less weight wheat bags here the other day.

According to official sources, Sahiwal Divisional Commissioner Babar Hayat along with an Anti-Corruption team raided Bahadur Shah Wheat Procurement Centre. He caught centre in-charge Rai Mushtaq, supervisor Kamran Parvez and the food inspector storing less wheat in sacks and suspended them. He also ordered arrest of all the other officials, a businessman along with five labourers found guilty of the irregularity. He also ordered to the Anti-Corruption team to launch inquiry into the wrongdoing.