SARGODHA-Eight people brutally thrashed a pregnant woman over a petty issue as a result she suffered a miscarriage in a village here on Saturday.

She was shifted to hospital in critical condition. A case was filed at Bhalwal police station. According to police report, one Zeba Bibi, wife of Amir Sultan, was at her house at village 22/North. Accused namely Qamar and Umer Hayat along with their accomplices stormed into the house and tortured her badly. As a result, she suffered a miscarriage. Police sources said that a case had been registered and they would be held soon.